Toledo Board of Realtors collects blanket donations

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo NewsNow) – Over a month after Hurricane Sandy tore across the east coast, thosewhose homes were destroyed are still in need. The Toledo Board of Realtors isworking to send help.

With the holidaysfast-approaching, many people on the east coast still don't have the comfortsthey did before the hurricane hit. The Toledo Board of Realtors is acceptingnew and gently used blankets to send to those in need.

Donations can be made atany area major realtor office, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Some of the donatedblankets will go to local families in need, as well.

"We're also distributingthe other half of our blankets through the Cherry Street Mission and theSalvation Army," John Mangas, president elect of the Toledo Board of Realtors. "It'sjust a great time of the year to do something special…for the community."

The final day to donateblankets is January 4.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now.All rights reserved.