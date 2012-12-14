Knight Academy donates canned goods to food bank

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A local middle school came together Friday to help those in need.

The Knight Academy in south Toledo teaches its students the importance of helping others, and every holiday season the entire school works together to make a big difference. Each season, the middle school has its students, faculty and even family members, gather nonperishable food items to donate to the Northwest Ohio Food Bank.

Last year they were able to donate more than 3,000 pounds, setting a school donation record.

"The food that we don't need, other people will need it. It's like one man's trash is another man's treasure," said eighth-grader Hunter Huff.

Everyone involved understands the importance of helping those who are less fortunate. Teachers hope the lessons learned will leave a lasting impact on the students.

"It also gives our students the chance to understand what it means to help those in need, and it's just the right thing to do this time of year," said principal Michael Carr.

Now this year the school donated over 1,600 pounds of canned goods, which was well short of their record number. But next year they'll try to break that record again.

