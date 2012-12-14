5 indicted in Toledo gym owner's death

An old mug shot of Deitrekk Boone, who is still on the run. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Five people have been indicted in the shooting death of Toledo gym owner Joe Lengel.

Lengel was gunned down outside his gym in what police believe was a planned robbery.

Jason Kuhns, Devonte Harris, Deitrekk Boone, Chad Brown and Matthew Managhan all face charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Boone is still on the loose. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

