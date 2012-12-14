Scammers becoming more and more sophisticated

Nearly everyone has received an email from someone claiming to be a Nigerian prince or stranded overseas. Usually the scammer claims they will give some large sum of money in exchange for help.

Most people can see through those scams before they finish reading the message, but a new type of scam is getting more and more sophisticated by the day.

Sarah Nadolny says she got a message from what appeared to be a real person, living in the U.S, asking for her help. Nadolny says she received an email from someone claiming to be Richard L. Duncan, Assistant General Manager for public safety at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. The person claimed to have "$2.5 to $3 million" in a secure box at the airport. The emailer even said he would split the money with her in exchange for her help.

Nadolny, suspicious of course, did some research and found that Duncan in fact existed, and was Assistant General Manger at the Atlanta airport.

"Oh, I think for a minute I was pretty excited like, ‘wow, wouldn't that be great if it really was," Nadolny said.

Farther investigation showed that the email originated in Seoul, South Korea. Nadolny called Toledo News Now to be sure no one else would fall for the scam.

"I wanted to make sure that the news was out there that this is the new thing and be aware of it before somebody fall prey to it," Nadolny said.

"We talk to senior citizens or family members of senior citizens who are swindled out of tens of thousands of dollars virtually every week," said Dick Epstein, Director of the Northwest Ohio Better Business Bureau.

Epstein says scammers will go so far as to spoof real phone numbers, so when a person checks their caller ID it looks like the call is really from the Atlanta airport, the FBI, even the BBB. He says the best rule to follow is an old one. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

