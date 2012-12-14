Person, struck and killed by vehicle in Wauseon

WAUSEON, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Wauseon police confirm a person was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday.

Police responded to a call at approximately 6:45 a.m. of a person laying in the roadway in the 600 block of Enterprise Avenue. The victim has been identified as Dariel Morales, 22, of Wauseon.

Morales had life-threatening injuries, according to a police news release, and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Initial investigation reveals Morales was walking northbound on Enterprise when he was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Doug Kutzli, of Wauseon.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.