Suspicious west Toledo fire destroys garage, car

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A suspicious early morning fire destroyed a garage and a car in west Toledo.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, a garage on Revere Drive near Hillcrest Avenue went up in flames.

The family who lives in the home woke up to see the huge flames coming from the garage. They did manage to escape safely.

The garage is a complete loss.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.