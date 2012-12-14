Cedar Point to host 1st 'Santa Hustle' run

SANDUSKY, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Cedar Point is hosting the first-ever Santa Hustle Half Marathon and 5K.

The race takes place on Sunday, Dec. 16 in a festive atmosphere.



All participants receive a Santa hat, beard and customized Santa dri-fit shirt to wear while running or walking. There will be cookies, candy and Christmas music along the route.

There is also an after party offering awards, a buffet and a cash bar (with ID).



The run takes place at Castaway Bay. The half marathon begins at 9 a.m. followed by the 5K at 9:30 a.m.



Registration is still available online through Friday, Dec. 14.

Those who need a place to stay can get a discount at Castaway Bay by using the booking code: SANTA.

Get more information from the Santa Hustle website.



