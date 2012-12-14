BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 injured in east Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - One man is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after an east Toledo shooting Friday morning.

Toledo police confirm Lamine J. Wilson, 32, died at a Toledo area hospital. Kenneth A. Lee, 27, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he is expected to survive.

The shootings were called in around 4:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Woodford Street in east Toledo. It is believed at least one of the victims lived on the street.

The street was closed for a crime scene investigation much of Friday morning. Police are trying to determine where the shootings actually happened. A vehicle was towed from the scene that had blood inside and a bullet hole in the windshield.

Family members say they were sleeping at the home when Lee stumbled inside and said he and Wilson had been shot. They think Lee drove them to the home for help before going to the hospital.

The Lucas County coroner says Wilson died of a large caliber gunshot wound to the back, which exited his chest after damaging his lungs, heart and aorta. According to the coroner, Lee has a similar wound and remains in the hospital, but the bullet did not go through his chest.

This makes the 33rd homicide for Toledo this year.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.