Portable grill causes west Toledo fire, investigators say

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Investigators say a portable grill started a kitchen fire in a west Toledo apartment early Friday.

Firefighters were called to the 2400 block of West Central Avenue just before 1 a.m.



All tenants were evacuated and later allowed back into their apartments.

The fire began on the second floor when tenants were cooking on a portable grill inside of the apartment. Those tenants had just moved in hours before the fire.

One person was treated at the scene.



Central Avenue was blocked off for about an hour.





