Free weekend trip to Florida for 6

Contestants had to wear tacky tourist clothes to increase their chances of winning.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Six lucky people got on an airplane at Toledo Express Airport on Thursday and took off for Orlando, Florida, courtesy of Toledo Express and Allegiant Air.

The two companies held a contest Thursday in celebration of the seventh anniversary of Allegiant Air operating out of Toledo Express.

Contestants had to show up at the airport with their bags packed, because the winners would take off within two hours of the contest. And if they showed up in tacky tourist clothes, their chances of winning doubled.

The three winners, and their guests, received free round-trip tickets to Orlando, and a free 3-day stay in a nearby hotel.

"I'm so excited, I'm ready to go," said winner Lori Mendoza. "I really am!"

But Mendoza and other winners aren't quite sure what to do once they get there.

"We don't even really know where we're going, other than Florida," she said.

The winners will return home Sunday. Officials are hoping to make this Flyaway Contest a yearly event.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.