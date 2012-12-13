No cause yet in EMU student's death in apartment

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) - Police say there are signs of "possible foul play" but no cause of death yet for a 23-year-old student at Eastern Michigan University.

Ypsilanti police are treating the death of Julia Niswender as a homicide. In a statement Thursday, police said the cause will be unsettled until toxicology results are completed in two to three weeks.

Niswender was found dead Tuesday in her apartment, across the street from Eastern Michigan. Police say foul play still is a possibility, although there are no obvious signs of trauma to the body.

The Monroe native was an undergraduate at Eastern Michigan, 35 miles west of Detroit. Her twin sister, Jennifer, tells WDIV-TV that Niswender was "loving" and sometimes "too trusting." She believes that could have been a factor in her death.

