Traffic stop yields $1.5 million worth of marijuana in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than $1.5 million worth of marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday.

Troopers pulled over a 2012 Dodge 2500 pick-up truck with a Washington registration just after 9:00 a.m. Thursday. According to the patrol, troopers smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle. When they did, they found 353 pounds of hydroponic marijuana.

Thomas J. Whitlow, 30, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Kenneth C. Coffin, 54, and Lucas D. Franz, 33, both of Seattle. Washington, were incarcerated in the Erie County Jail and charged with drug trafficking and possession of drugs. If convicted, each could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Troopers say drug arrests are up significantly for the year. Through December 10 the Patrol has made 1,423 more drug arrests than during the same time period in 2010.

