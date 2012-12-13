Red Wings prospect guilty of drunken driving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A Detroit Red Wings prospect arrested in a Teletubby costume in western Michigan has pleaded guilty to drunken driving.

The 61st District Court says Riley Sheahan pleaded guilty Thursday to operating a car with a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 or higher. He was placed on probation for a year and must work on a work crew for 49 hours.

Sheahan, who plays for the Grand Rapids Griffins, also must attend a class on how alcohol-related crashes affect victims. He was wearing the costume of a purple Teletubby named Tinky Winky when arrested in Grand Rapids on Oct. 29. Police at the time said he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.30, well over the legal limit.

The 21-year-old Sheahan was 20 at the time.

