Toledo Museum of Art's 1st e-book now available

Color Ignited: Glass 1962-2012 is a fully-illustrated catalogue of works by more than 50 artists, most of whom were featured in the exhibition at the Toledo Museum of Art. (Photo Source: Toledo Museum of Art)

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Toledo Museum of Art has published its first e-book, an electronic edition of its 2012 book Color Ignited: Glass 1962-2012.

It is a fitting title for the milestone in the museum's publishing history. The book, originally published earlier this year in hardback as a companion to an exhibition of the same name, celebrates the development of the Studio Glass Movement in the years since the museum fostered its start by hosting the Toledo Workshops 50 years ago.

Color Ignited is a fully-illustrated catalogue of works by more than 50 artists, most of whom were featured in the exhibition. The e-book is compatible with many e-readers, including iPad, Kindle and Nook.

As the Studio Glass Movement grew, color became an instrumental aspect of working with glass as an artistic medium. Color Ignited traces the cultural, historical and technological influences that shaped artists' attitudes towards the inherent chromatic qualities of glass and its expressive possibilities, from the studio glass pioneers, to the contemporary artists with international reach.

The book features essays by Jutta-Annette Page, Peter Morrin and Robert Bell, plus contains a forward by Brian Kennedy, director of the Toledo Museum of Art.

The e-book version of Color Ignited retails for $19.95, the hardback for $39.95. Both can be purchased online through TMA's Museum Store. Additionally, both books are available through national booksellers.

