BGSU student in finals for $100K scholarship

BOWLING GREEN, OH - (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Trayvone Mathis is a finalist for the Dr. Pepper Tuition Throw Competition with the grand prize of a $100,000 scholarship.

Mathis is a student at Bowling Green State University and graduate of Start High School.

He made a video on the banks of the Maumee River to explain his dream of becoming an architect.

The top 10 finalists have their videos posted on the competition website. Online votes determine the top 5. Those five will attend the Discover Card BCS National Championship Football Game where the winner of the scholarship will be announced at half time.

Online voting takes place through Dec. 17. There is a limit of one vote per person per day on DrPepperTuition.com or on the Dr. Pepper Facebook page. You must create a Dr. Pepper account to vote.



Additionally, you get one bonus vote a day if you tweet the hashtag assigned to the candidate of your choice. The hashtag for Mathis is #TuitionForTrayvone.

View Mathis' video.

