Suspect arrested for 2 alleged bank robberies

OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police have arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for two recent bank robberies.

Police arrested Robert Fletcher, 49, after reports of a suspicious person at a Comfort Inn. Investigators found him Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Navarre and East Broadway.

Fletcher was arrested for a bank robbery at the Charter One bank on Navarre Road in Oregon. They believe he was also the suspect responsible in a robbery at the Huntington bank on Laskey Road two days earlier. He at first began to admit to the Huntington robbery, but then said he wanted an attorney.

The most recent happened Thursday morning around 10 in Oregon. Police say the suspect walked into the Charter One bank and handed a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was seen, and it was determined the suspect was never armed.

