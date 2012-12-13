Suspects shoot man, steal Corvette in central Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo police are looking for suspects who shot a man in the leg and stole some expensive items.

The shooting happened in the area of Evesham near Dorr in central Toledo around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police someone fired a lot of shots, hitting James Walker at least once in the leg. After the shooting, at least one person took off with Walker's silver Corvette, in addition to other belongings.

Walker was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

Police are still looking for the man, along with several other people possibly involved. Anyone with more information can call 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.