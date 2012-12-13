The Andersons to match Red Kettle donations

(TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The Andersons will match red kettle contributions to The Salvation Army up to $10,000 this week.

Donations must be made at any of The Andersons store locations on Thursday, Dec. 13 through Saturday, Dec. 15.

The local Salvation Army is trying to meet a goal of $570,000 and says donations are down this year.





Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

