Secret Santa brings Christmas to hundreds of children

HOLLAND, OH (Toledo News Now) – A local woman has brought Christmas cheer to hundreds of needy children for over 20 years - while remaining completely anonymous.

It's a year-long process for the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous and goes by "Santa." This year, 100 children in Swanton Schools and 100 in Springfield Local Schools will receive six Christmas presents each – 1,200 gifts total – all paid for out of this secret Santa's pocket.

"There's families out there, kids out there, that need some help and I'm sure that some of these gifts may not be the gift the child has asked Santa for," the secret Santa said. "But my goal is just to make sure that there is something under the tree for each child, for them to have that moment on Christmas morning."

To her, this is not about who she is, but what she's doing. She wants no credit. She never sees the children unwrap their gifts on Christmas morning.

"It's not about me. It's about helping other people," she said. "It's trying to tell people there's all different ways that you can reach out and help other people. This just happens to be my way of doing it."

And Santa asks that if anyone knows who she is, keep it a secret – so the children can still believe.

