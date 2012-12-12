Animal hospital moves to new location

The new facility has more room for pet care services.

WEST TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Northwest Ohio's only 24-hour emergency room for animals has opened at its new location.

The Animal Emergency and Critical Care Center of Toledo is now open for business on Douglas Road, less than half a mile from its previous location on Central Avenue.

The new facility is open 24 hours per day, including weekends and holidays, with vets on-site instead of on-call.

The center provides more space for state-of-the-art equipment, operating and recovery rooms, in-house labs and diagnostics, as well as x-ray and ECG services. It even has separate recovery rooms for dogs and cats.

With this move, Dr. Nick Sattelmaier said they're going to be able to better meet the critical care needs for area pets.

"We take in any emergencies that need to be seen, whether in the day or night," Sattelmaier said. "We base our business off referring vets in the area. We're open 24 hours. If their vet's not open in the evening, we're here to see their pets, treat them, [until they can] get to their vet in the morning."

For a short period, there will be staff at the previous location to steer people and their pets to the new facility.

