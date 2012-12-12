EDITORIAL: New Owens program for 55+

(Toledo News Now Editorial) - If you are age 50 or older and you are out of work, here is some good news: Owens Community College has a new opportunity called the Plus 50 Program.

Owens is just one of 11 colleges in the country to receive a grant to develop and promote a program like this. It will focus on non-credit training courses in healthcare, education and social service.

Participants who complete the 10-week course receive a certificate. This certificate may well improve the odds of getting a job or getting accepted into a more advanced program which earns a 2- or 4-year degree.

Either way, if you're over 50, out-of-work, or feel as if you are under-employed, and looking for help, the Owens Plus 50 Program is worth a phone call. Call 567-661-7357 and tell the operator you want to know more about the Plus 50 job ready program.

