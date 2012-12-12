EDITORIAL: New Owens program for 55+ - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: New Owens program for 55+

WTOL Vice President and General Manager Bob Chirdon WTOL Vice President and General Manager Bob Chirdon

(Toledo News Now Editorial) - If you are age 50 or older and you are out of work, here is some good news: Owens Community College has a new opportunity called the Plus 50 Program. 

Owens is just one of 11 colleges in the country to receive a grant to develop and promote a program like this. It will focus on non-credit training courses in healthcare, education and social service. 

Participants who complete the 10-week course receive a certificate. This certificate may well improve the odds of getting a job or getting accepted into a more advanced program which earns a 2- or 4-year degree. 

Either way, if you're over 50, out-of-work, or feel as if you are under-employed, and looking for help, the Owens Plus 50 Program is worth a phone call. Call 567-661-7357 and tell the operator you want to know more about the Plus 50 job ready program.        

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Opinion from Vice President and General ManagerEditorialsMore>>

  • Editorial: Bishop Thomas on agreement between ProMedica, Capital Care Network

    Editorial: Bishop Thomas on agreement between ProMedica, Capital Care Network

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-03-08 17:52:17 GMT

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    More >>

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    More >>

  • Editorial: Toledo Water Conditioning

    Editorial: Toledo Water Conditioning

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:25 PM EST2018-02-21 21:25:47 GMT

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    More >>

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    More >>

  • Editorial: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens

    Editorial: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:57 AM EST2018-02-02 15:57:15 GMT
    (Source: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens)(Source: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens)

    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

    More >>

    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly