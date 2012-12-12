Councilman Tom Wieniewski online budget town hall - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Councilman Tom Wieniewski online budget town hall

Toledo City Councilman Tom Wieniewski will hold an online town hall meeting on the city's budget from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here to see the 2013 proposed Toledo budget.

Click here to join the meeting.

Click here to check your computer's compatibility with the meeting software.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly