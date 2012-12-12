BGSU plans to build new Greek houses

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) - Bowling Green State University is planning on building new fraternity and sorority houses. If everything goes according to plan, the residences will be up by the fall of 2016.

Officials say it comes down to the age of the buildings. The Greek houses in place right now are about 50 to 60 years old, and do not offer the amenities students need today. For example, the units do not have air conditioning, or the Wi-Fi Internet access is limited for the number of students living in one house.

It has been a two-year process for BGSU so far, with consultations with fraternities and sororities, plus tours of modern housing facilities.

The university is now moving forward with hiring a development team to design and handle construction. The project is set to cost about $28 million, which will be funded by the university, as well as the sororities and fraternities themselves who want to customize their homes.

Those involved in the process say it has been exciting.

"I'm certainly at the table with some campus partners that I normally don't get to work with. More importantly, I'm able to engage with the organizations - so chapter members, chapter leaders, alumni volunteers, national headquarters, colleagues - and really try to build consensus around this project," said Chris Bullins, associate dean of students at BGSU.

Demolition is tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2014.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.