Maumee doctor faces 30 prescription drug-related felony charges

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Maumee doctor facing 30 felony charges went before a judge for the first time Wednesday.

The Ohio State Board of Pharmacy says Dr. Barry Deran obtained prescription drugs by deception. The board says Deran's office and home were searched in February in which numerous prescription drugs, firearms and medical records were seized.

Deran faces 15 charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and 15 charges of aggravated possession of drugs.

He is due back in court in January.

