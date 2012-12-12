Local Jr. Globetrotter winners announced - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local Jr. Globetrotter winners announced

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The winners of the Toledo News Now Jr. Globetrotter contest have been announced.

The winners are:

  • Mary Jo Schweizer, Oregon
  • Adam Bomer, Fostoria
  • Richard Allen, Toledo
  • Leslee Jones, Toledo

Winners will receive: 

  • Four tickets to Harlem Globetrotter Show
  • One seat on the Globetrotter's bench for the winning child
  • One Globetrotter's t-shirt for the winning child
  • One autographed basketball for the winning child.

Approximate value: $400

