Don't Waste Your Money: Is Microsoft's Surface tablet an epic fail?

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

(Toledo News Now) - Is a Microsoft Surface tablet on your wishlist this season? If you are like most people, it's probably not, and that's becoming a problem for the giant software company. Its new overhaul is not translating into holiday season sales.

Remember when customers would line up for the release of a new Windows upgrade, such as Windows 95? Those days seem like ancient history, as the crowds and excitement moved to Apple in recent years.



Microsoft made big news this fall when it released Windows 8, an operating system unlike anything it's ever offered before, with tiles instead of icons, and no familiar "start" button.



But in the first few weeks, sales have been underwhelming. Some tech critics are wondering if the new Windows, like New Coke, may have been a change consumers didn't want.



Shoppers Kick The Tires, But Don't Buy



While shoppers may be showing some interest in Microsoft's new Surface tablet, with its unique clip-on keyboard and light weight, most are not buying.



The investment firm, Piper Jaffrey, staked out a Microsoft store and Apple store in the Mall of America on Black Friday. Over a two-hour period, the Apple store sold 11 iPads, while the Microsoft store sold zero Surface tablets. Piper Jaffrey says most purchases at the Microsoft store that day were for Xbox consoles or games, not for Windows 8-related products.



Now, a growing number of analysts say Microsoft needs to do something, soon.



The Huffington Post says the new Windows 8 has been met with "lukewarm enthusiasm."



CNET says Windows 8 has had an "awkward" start, following the sudden departure of its chief architect. It says while the company has sold 40 million Windows 8 systems, those are mainly to businesses who will need to upgrade in the future; it does not indicate current sales.