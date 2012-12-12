Police call EMU student, Monroe High grad's death homicide

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of an Eastern Michigan University student at an off-campus apartment as an apparent homicide.

Ypsilanti police say the body of 23-year-old Julia Catherine Niswender was found Tuesday night. Police say a cause of death hasn't been determined.

Niswender was a 2008 graduate of Monroe High School and was an undergraduate at Eastern Michigan. A twin sister, Jennifer, recently graduated from the Ypsilanti campus.

A friend, Andrew Hoppert, says Niswender was "very social" and had a large group of friends. He says she didn't live alone in Ypsilanti.

Eastern Michigan says campus police are working with city police on the case. Investigators are seeking tips from the public.

