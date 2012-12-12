Accused courtroom rioters arraigned

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Five of the six people police say were a part of a violent riot after a court sentencing last month appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Anthony Mitchell, Markella Lawrence, Angel Bowman, Sonia Nieto, and Myesha Newton were all arraigned on felony insighting to riot charges. They are facing prison time for their outbursts.

The fight happened Nov. 28 inside the Lucas County Common Pleas Court when the sentence was handed down for Anthony Mitchell Jr. who had been convicted of raping a woman. Two women began shouting at the rape victim, calling her names. They were removed by court security.

Officials say the pushing and shoving then followed and several other people began fighting outside the third floor courtroom. They were moved to the first floor of the courthouse, then outside by court deputies.

All five of the rioters are being held on bond. The sixth rioter, Antoine Pernell, is set to be arraigned next week.

Mitchell, 16, and Kenneth Moore, 19, took plea deals on charges related to the July rape of a South Toledo woman. The two posed as door-to-door candle salesmen, broke into a woman's apartment, and raped her at gunpoint. They were arrested after a two-day manhunt by Toledo police.

Mitchell went through the process to be certified as an adult before his sentencing. He received two consecutive 10-year prison terms, plus a one-year sentence for the gun charge.

Related stories:

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.