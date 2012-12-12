Toledo Zoo to offer events all winter long

Every Saturday in January, zoo visitors can watch ice carving demonstrations. (Photo Source: Toledo Zoo)

From half-price admission to terrific family fun, the Toledo Zoo is offering hot deals all winter long.

Jan. 1: Zoo Is Closed for New Year's Day

Jan. 2 – Jan. 4: Winter Camp, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily

From winter animal photography to junior zookeeping, spend a day or more at the zoo's winter camps for ages 5 through 12. Separate fee, member discount applies.

Jan. 5: Snowed in at the Zoo, 10:30 – 11:45 a.m.

It may be cold outside for humans, but some animals like it cold. This family program invites visitors to learn why and how. Separate fee, member discount applies.

Every Saturday in January: Ice Carving at Winter Weekends, 11 a.m.

Ice carvers transform blocks of ice weighing 1 ton into shimmering sculptures every Saturday.

Every Saturday & Sunday, Jan. 5 – Feb. 24: Cabin Fever Feeds at Winter Weekends

What's your favorite animal? From vultures and giant spiders, to reptiles and orangutans, they all need to eat – and you get to watch.

Every Saturday & Sunday, Jan. 5 – Feb. 24: Hot Deals at Winter Weekends

Every weekend offers cool, new activities in warm places, from magic and puppet shows, to hands-on science.

All Month Long, Starting the Week of Jan. 7: Cool Animals in Cool Places Class

In this three-part class, children ages 3 to 4 learn about the special things animals need to do to stay warm in the snow and ice. Flexible days and times. Separate fee, member discount applies.

Every Saturday & Sunday, Jan. 12 – Feb. 24: Bounce Houses at Winter Weekends, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Indoor bounce houses every Saturday and Sunday at the Toledo Zoo's Museum of Science, part of the Zoo's Hot Deals at Winter Weekends.

Jan. 12: Vineyard Adventure, 7 – 9 p.m.

Ages 21 & older will enjoy a delectable mix of wine tasting, hors d'oeuvres, live music and socializing in the cozy Arctic Encounter. Separate fee, member discount applies.

Jan. 19: Winter Science Day at Winter Weekends

Nature's Neighborhood, the Zoo's award-winning children's zoo, is open all year and brimming with creative learning, from snow to heat. Check out Imagination Station activities in the Museum of Science, including everyone's favorite monster: Elmo. (Sponsored by BP-Husky Refining LLC.)

Jan. 19 – Jan. 21: Free Zoo Admission for Lucas County Residents

In appreciation of Lucas County voters' levy support, Lucas County residents are admitted free to the zoo. Valid proof of residency required.

The Toledo Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located on the Anthony Wayne Trail, four miles south of downtown Toledo.

