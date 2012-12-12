New Toledo soup restaurant opens with fundraiser

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A Toledo Zoup! franchise has a pre-opening Wednesday, Dec. 12 as a fundraiser for the American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio.



The restaurant is located in the Talmadge Town Center on West Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo. It officially opens on Thursday, but customers can get a bowl of soup, a slice of bread and a drink for a $5 donation on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with proceeds going to the Red Cross.

"We are excited to bring the Zoup! brand and culture to Toledo," said Kaye Brazier, owner of Zoup! Talmadge Town Center. "The wide variety of healthy choices including soups, salads and sandwiches provide a great dining alternative for our community."

To help customers select from the soups offered each day, Zoup! encourages sampling of the soups. The franchise also offers online ordering and a rewards program.



The new restaurant will employ approximately 17 full- and part-time people and will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

