Missing Morenci boys to be featured on John Walsh's new show

(TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The Morenci Police Department is partnering with John Walsh, who is best known for the TV show "America's Most Wanted."

His newest show, "John Walsh Investigates" will attempt to find some answers in the disappearance of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton. An episode of the show will feature the case including portions that were taped in Morenci.



The Skelton brothers were last seen over 2 years ago. Police believe they are likely dead, but their mother is holding out hope they will be found alive. The father, John Skelton, is serving jail time for unlawful imprisonment.

The show is expected to air on the Lifetime Network at the end of January or beginning of February in 2013.

