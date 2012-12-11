Maumee deals with city budget deficit

Maumee city council will approve the 2013 budget at their next meeting.

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) – Maumee joins the growing list of communities dealing with a budget deficit for the upcoming year.

City officials said the deficit for 2013 can be dealt with. They're looking at a $1.7 million deficit in their capital budget, due in large part to the size of the government.

While $1.7 million is not a small number, Council President Brent Buehrer said Maumee is better off than other cities because the amount of revenue brought in will help them work down that deficit. However, cuts are still likely to happen.

"We're definitely looking at cuts across the board," Buehrer said. "Whether it be operational or capital…The good thing is, that from the standpoint of the amount of money that we have in the city, it gives us a little flexibility, so it's not a doomsday cutting."

Buehrer also said having a volunteer fire department that is paid per run keeps the city deficit lower.

The Maumee city council will vote on the 2013 budget at their upcoming meeting Monday. After that, the long process of deciding what and where to cut will begin.

