Thief steals from local church offering

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Someone made off with the offering at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church on Nebraska Sunday.

Pastor Steve Schmeling of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church said the thief got away with anywhere from $2,500 to $3,000 donated by faithful members of the church. Although this robbery won't halt the church's holiday outreach, it may slow it down.

The church offerings gathered each week also go toward funding the school and the food pantry that the church runs.

The pastor said the money disappeared after the Sunday morning service, but despite getting away with the cash, he said the thieves didn't steal the spirit of giving. People from other churches, as well as Mt. Zion, have donated money to fill in the gaps.

"It makes me feel wonderful," Schmeling said. "It just exemplifies the giving that takes place at Christmas. First of all done by our savior, and second of all something that we can follow up on and give to others, too."

Any information on who is responsible for the theft should be shared by calling Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

