3 NW OH projects expected to create nearly 100 jobs

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Three northwest Ohio companies are committed to bringing nearly 100 new jobs and $21 million in capital investment, following approval of state incentives at Tuesday's Ohio Tax Credit Authority meeting.

The three projects were led by the Regional Growth Partnership, JobsOhio, and local economic development officials. The RGP serves as northwest Ohio's network partner for JobsOhio, the private, nonprofit organization established to drive economic development by growing jobs and attracting new capital investment to Ohio.

"This is more good news for northwest Ohio and the state, as we continue landing successful projects, which have made Ohio the top state in the Midwest for job growth over the past year," said Gary Thompson, vice president at RGP and director of JobsOhio's northwest region.

Tiffin-based Taiho Corporation of America, announced plans to create 35 new jobs with a capital investment of $13 million for development of a new production line. The automotive parts manufacturer received a Jobs Creation Tax Credit and a Business Investment Grant from the state. The RGP worked closely with the Seneca Industrial and Economic Development Corporation in facilitating the project.

Eagle Railcar Services in Cairo, OH, out of Allen County, will create 28 new jobs and invest more than $5 million to expand its operations. The company, a railcar maintenance repair business, received a Workforce Training Grant and Job Creation Tax Credit from the state. The RGP and the Allen County Economic Development Group worked collaboratively in completing the project.

The third project involves the establishment of a new distribution center for electrical equipment and components. NRI Industrial Sales will set up the new distribution center in Delta in Fulton County. The company will invest more than $3.6 million and create 30 new jobs. The state awarded the company a Job Creation Tax Credit and low-interest financing. Along with the RGP, Fulton County Economic Development and the village of Delta worked together in moving the project forward.

"More and more companies are finding success in Ohio because of the state's positive business environment that's complemented by the region's talented workforce, strong infrastructure, and easy access to markets," said John Minor, JobsOhio president and CIO.

