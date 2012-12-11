2013 OH fair schedule

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - Ohioans can start planning visits to all their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture released the official dates for the 2013 fair season, which includes Ohio's 94 county and independent fairs, plus the Ohio State Fair.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2013 fair season June 10. The season will wrap up Oct. 12 with the Fairfield County Fair.

Click here for a complete schedule.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the department is responsible for helping assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to assure honest competition, and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.