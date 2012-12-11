Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force celebrates 5,000 arrests

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The arrest of a man wanted on suspicion of murder marks the 5,000th arrest for the Toledo division of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force since its inception in 2005.

Nathaniel Alexander, 29, was arrested late October in Northwood after information was received from the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Chicago that Alexander was believed to be in the Toledo area.

Alexander had been recently paroled on charges of distribution of heroin and illegal possession of a firearm and was supposed to remain in the Chicago area as a condition of his release. When Alexander left the area without telling his parole officer, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Chicago police also wanted Alexander for questioning in the shooting of three people in Chicago after one victim later died from injuries.

Since its inception in June 2005, the Toledo division of the Task Force has been responsible for arresting:

-82 suspected murderers

-14 suspected attempted murderers

-649 suspected rapists and other felony sex offenders

-1,277 on suspected aggravated robbery charges and felony theft offenses

-1,555 for assault/felonious assault

-1013 suspected felony drug offenders

"This milestone arrest can attest to the vigilance and bravery of all the men and women who serve on the Task Force," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. "The dedication these officers show to helping keep our communities safe is a testament to their courage and character. However, we would not have the success rate we do without the community's involvement. This significant arrest stands as proof of the great relationships the Task Force has with the community at large."

The NOVFTF Toledo Division consists of the following federal, state and local agencies:

-U.S. Marshals

-Lucas County Sheriff's Office

-Toledo Police Department

-Ohio Adult Parole Authority

-Fremont Police Department

-Holland Police Department

-Ottawa Hills Police Department

-Perrysburg Township Police Department

-Wood County Sheriff's Office

-Washington Township Police Department

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword "WANTED" with the tip to TIP411. Tipsters may remain anonymous. A cash reward may be available.

View the Task Force's "Dangerous Dozen" fugitives.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.