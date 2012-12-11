Authorities seek west Toledo Huntington bank robbery suspect

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect can call the FBI at 419-243-6122 or CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cleveland Division, and Toledo Police Department, are looking for a west Toledo bank robbery suspect.

Around 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, a white male entered the Huntington Bank located at 2310 West Laskey Road and demanded money from a teller. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years of age, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, medium build, 170 to 180 pounds, with facial hair. He was wearing a brown, hooded carhart jacket, ball cap, dark pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Toledo Police CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.

