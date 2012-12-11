Canadian ship crashes into docks, leaks fuel into water

Coast Guard officials say the fuel leak has been stopped, but temporary repairs will need to be made before the ship can leave Toledo.

OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) - The U.S. Coast Guard says a Canadian ship hit one of the docks at the CSX Terminal in Oregon around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The accident caused fuel to leak into the water.

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. John Atkins says the CSL Tadoussac, a Canadian flagged cargo ship, crashed into one of the docks at the CSX terminal as it was backing into the dock. This happened right off Otter Creek Road in Oregon.

The damage to the right rear quarter of the ship caused a small diesel fuel leak. Atkins says about one liter of diesel fuel leaked into the Maumee Bay. He says the leak has been stopped, but temporary repairs will need to be made before the ship can leave Toledo, where it is unloading iron ore.

Atkins says the amount of fuel spilled is minor and can be easily extracted from the water.

"Relatively small amount. We did do an over flight of the area just to determine the impact to the area. The over flight confirmed the majority of the sheen was confined to the slick area," explained Atkins.

None of the 12 crew members were injured.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, as well as the Oregon and Toledo Fire departments all responded to the scene. An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the crash.

