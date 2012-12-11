Suspect robs Monroe gas station with baseball bat

MONROE, MI (Toledo News Now) - On Tuesday around 1 a.m., deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at the Shell gas station at 1488 North Dixie Highway. The suspect is still at large.

Deputies say a white male suspect wearing sweat pants and a dark, hooded jacket entered the Shell station wielding a baseball bat. The suspect walked around the cash counter and assaulted the night clerk with the bat. He then demanded money and fled the station with an undetermined amount of money.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Hammond at 734-240-7530.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.