BGSU student competes for $100K tuition money

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Toledo resident and Bowling Green State University student is one of 10 applicants vying for a top five spot to win $100,000 in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

Trayvone uploaded a 60-second video to the Dr. Pepper website explaining why he deserved a chance to win tuition money and how his college education will help him make an impact on the world.

Dr. Pepper has narrowed down the number of applicants to 10, but needs the help of fans around the country to pick the five finalists. The final five will win a trip to the Discover BCS National Championship to compete for tuition prizes during the halftime show.

To view Trayvone's video and cast a vote, visit Dr. Pepper Tuition and Dr. Pepper's Facebook page through Dec. 17. Fans can only vote once per day using either website. Tweet with the hashtag #TuitionForTrayvone to give your pick one bonus vote per day.

