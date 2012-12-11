Driver hospitalized after hitting tree

A driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Tuesday morning after driving off the road and hitting a tree.

The accident happened on Overland Parkway in west Toledo around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police say the car was destroyed, and do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.