West Toledo garage catches fire overnight

A family is safe after the garage of their home caught fire overnight.

Fire crews say the fire broke out at the home on Winchester Road near the intersection of West Alexis Road and Jackman Road in west Toledo around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One side of the home's garage was completely destroyed by the flames. Firefighters say the fire was ignited by chimney ashes from days earlier, which reignited.

The family that lives in the home says they were sound asleep when a neighbor woke them by knocking on the door. Thanks to that neighbor, firefighters arrived in time to stop the fire from spreading from the garage to the home. No one was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters estimate the damage at about $15,000.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.