How to access Toledo grant money

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Millions of dollars in grant money is available through the City of Toledo and the Department of Neighborhoods wants people to know about it.

Toledo is considered an "entitlement city." It is guaranteed a certain amount of money every year because of the city's poverty and unemployment levels. That money is available in grant form through various city government departments. It can be awarded to organizations and individuals.

The city was awarded $9 million in federal grant money and $26 million in stimulus dollars this year. That money can be awarded for various projects and causes.

The Department of Neighborhoods is heading out into the city to let people know how they can get that money and what it can be used for.

"A lot of people may not know that [there's] a lot of things out there than can assist them," said Regina Phillips of the Department of Neighborhoods. "Whether it's home buyership, financial support, utility help, homelessness…So we're trying to just get the word out to let everybody know what the city of Toledo has to offer."

Monday night, the department was informing the Burroughs Neighborhood Organization of how to learn more.

For more information, visit www.toledo.oh.gov or call 419-245-1400.

