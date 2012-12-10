2 sought after Toledo man fatally shot outside home

Toledo police say this is the suspect they are looking for.

Two accused killers are on the loose after shooting a Toledo man on the 500 block of Winfield in central Toledo.

Toledo police were called to Winfield, near Collingwood and Cherry around 7:40 p.m. Monday in response to a shooting.

Police say 42-year-old Anthony Fizer had just returned to his home around 7:30 p.m. and was walking up to his front door when two men approached him from behind and tried to rob him.

"From the information we're gathering, they were trying to get something from him when he was shot," Toledo Police Sergeant Joe Heffernan explained. "That's why we assume that it was a robbery for the motive."

Police say Fizer struggled with the men before he was shot multiple times, including in the head. Fizer was found in his driveway and transported to a local hospital.

Fizer died later at the hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and observing two men fleeing the scene on foot.

"I was looking at the football game and all of a sudden, I heard two shots. You know, right behind one another, 'Boom, boom,'" said Fizer's friend Samuel Smith.

Smith said the suspects did more than just try to rob Fizer, they took the life of a father and a friend.

"The feeling is still with me, it's unbearable," Smith said. "You know, [Fizer would] do anything for anybody, and that's the truth."

The police said Fizer's death put the city's homicide rate at 32 for this year - right on par with the averages of years past. Smith said that's what gets him fired up.

"They put it like it's not surprise," he said. "And it's a shame when it's no surprise."

Police say they are doing what they can to beat that number back, and the chief's initiative to put more police on the streets will add up to lower homicide numbers. In the meantime, Smith said the people on the block need to watch out for each other.

Detectives are still looking for the two men they say are responsible for Fizer's death. Anyone with information can call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.