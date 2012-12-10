New restaurant opening at Docks

The new restaurant is gearing up for their grand opening, which will be next week.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A new restaurant operation is gearing up to open next week at the former Navy Bistro location at the Docks in Toledo.

Forrester's On the River is set to open to the public Wednesday, Dec. 19, according to Jonathan McQueary, who is in charge of the new restaurant. Activity is currently building up for a couple of soft openings before the doors open to the public.

Most recently the location was known as Admiral's American Grill, and McQueary said the first hurdle will be to erase any bad impressions left behind by the previous operation.

The new menu will feature steaks with some seafood and pasta options, but McQueary said they're not aiming to be direct competition for other restaurants at the Docks.

McQueary also said he's been in contact with the Cousino family, in hopes of starting a new chapter at the former Navy Bistro location.

"The Cousino family started up the Docks," he explained. "We're looking at bringing that back. This whole strip – I want to sit down with everybody, all the tenants, and [make] this the spot to be in Toledo."

According to McQueary, plans for the future include opening a tapas bar inside the former Eileen's Wine Bar area, and reopening the banquet hall.

