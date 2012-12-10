Authorities net 38 arrests, $3575 in drugs during gang enforcement action

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - On Friday, members from the Toledo Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, plus Adult Parole Authority conducted a successful citywide gang enforcement action.

The objective was to arrest gang members on their warrants, execute search warrants on gang locations and reduce overall gang violence by having a higher visible multi-agency proactive patrol.

The sweep's results include:

-38 arrests

-11 felony on-view charges

-7 felony warrants

-25 misdemeanor on-view charges

-85 misdemeanor warrants

-29 traffic citations

-3 guns seized, of which 2 handguns were reported stolen

-$2660 in marijuana seized

-$40 in cocaine seized

-$875 in other drugs seized

-$1982 in cash seized

-7 search warrants

