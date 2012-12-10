TPD seek suspects in 2 Stop & Go robberies

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo police are looking for suspects in robberies of two Stop & Go carryouts late Sunday night.

One happened in the 5800 block of Jackman. The other happened in the 3600 block of Upton. In both instances, the suspects showed up with weapons, but left with nothing.

Managers at the Upton location say the criminal was one of the dumbest they have ever seen.

The store's cameras were rolling on 44 different angles and picked up sound, as well.

Video shows the man enter and demand money from the clerk. After five seconds of an exchange, the clerk says the drawers are completely empty. The man is surprised, disappointed and then leaves.

Managers say people get desperate with the holidays approaching, which is why they have trained their employees to handle it, by not keeping cash to attract thieves.

"We just continue to keep our employees trained and safe, and you know, we just hope for the best. That's not something we can think about 24/7. We make everybody aware of it. You know, crime is out there. People are desperate," said Sherri Ketterman of Stop & Go.

Anyone with information on either robbery can contact CrimeStopper at 419-480-7055.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.