Buy $30 in Chipotle gift cards, get 1 free entree

Learn more about the promotion online or at a local Chipotle restaurant. (Photo Source: Chipotle)

DENVER (Toledo News Now) - To reward customers who give the gift of Chipotle this holiday season, the burrito chain is offering a little incentive.

Customers who purchase $30 in Chipotle gift cards before Dec. 31 can redeem the receipt from their gift card purchase for a free burrito, bowl, order of tacos or salad, if they bring their original receipt back before Jan. 31, 2013.

"We have always believed that everyone should have access to good food made with great ingredients from more sustainable sources," said Chris Arnold, communications director at Chipotle. "With this holiday promotion, we're offering customers a little incentive to give the gift of food that is raised right."

There is a limit of one free menu item per customer, and the receipt must be the original to be eligible for the promotion. Gift cards purchased online or at third-party retailers do not qualify. Gift cards must be purchased in a single transaction, but the purchase can be smaller gift cards totaling $30 or more.

This year, Chipotle has three new designs for gift cards, including a reindeer-costumed burrito, a snowman made out of Chipotle's iconic foil wrap, and foil Christmas ornaments.

For more information, visit a local Chipotle restaurant or check out Chipotle online.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.