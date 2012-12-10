Train strikes, kills pedestrian in Tiffin

TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Tiffin Police Department is investigating an incident in which a train struck and killed a pedestrian.

Just before 6:15 a.m. Monday, Tiffin police received a call from CSX that a train had struck a pedestrian in the city limits after crossing the Sandusky River. Officers responded to the Clinton Street railroad crossing area and located the deceased victim at the end of Tilden and Railroad Street.

Rail traffic was stopped in both directions immediately. Railroad crossings were blocked for several hours while the scene was photographed and examined.

Detectives are trying to identify the victim. No identification was found on the victim, but police say it is an older adult male.

The investigation is ongoing.

