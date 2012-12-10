Dec. 10 projected to be FedEx's busiest day ever

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - A total of 280 million packages have gone through FedEx this year. But Dec. 10 is expected to be the busiest day ever.

Monday is projected to be the busiest day in FedEx history, with the company expecting to move nearly 19 million packages across the country. The company says it is shattering shipment records.

Employees at the Perrysburg facility believe it will break records because more people are using the Internet to shop and send gifts.

According to employees, the increase boosts local economy because thousands are hired to help during the holiday rush. Managers say they have hired more than 20,000 employees nationwide.

"Big, big day for us. And really, their spirit and the drive that they have, along with our very efficient system, allows us to deliver the record-breaking volume that we've had," explained Mark Bernhardt, senior manager at FedEx.

FedEx recommends to those sending packages to use a sturdy box, the correct kind of tape and remember important shipping cutoff dates to ensure a timely delivery.

Learn everything you need to know about holiday shipping at FedEx.

